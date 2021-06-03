HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,981 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 236.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.