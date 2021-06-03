HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $89.63 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

