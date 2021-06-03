HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.89. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

