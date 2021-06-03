Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $11.88 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

