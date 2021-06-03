Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $80.61. 338,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,188,973. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

