Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,485. The company has a market capitalization of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

