Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,052,503 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 87.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052,503 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5,543.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 741,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period.

PGX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,890. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

