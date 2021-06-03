HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.43

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth $203,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

