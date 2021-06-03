Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,279 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $84,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 958.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 368,698 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

