HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.50 ($102.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a 52 week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

