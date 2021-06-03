Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $113,322,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

