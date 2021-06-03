Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-$523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

HTHT stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.