Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

