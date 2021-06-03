Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.31. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 7,935 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

