Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.31. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 7,935 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89.
In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.