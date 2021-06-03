Humanscape Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and approximately $5,687.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.01018687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.31 or 0.09387029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.