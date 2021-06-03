Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 169,775 shares trading hands.

HTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of £438.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

