HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Hits Market Capitalization of $521,909.62

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $521,909.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00232644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01130460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.43 or 0.99838671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032847 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars.

