HyperCash Market Cap Tops $45.94 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $45.94 million and $8.11 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,566.11 or 0.99889299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.59 or 0.01138572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.28 or 0.00531692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00407222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004115 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

