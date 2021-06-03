IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

Several research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

IBEX stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. Equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

