Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $34,929.42 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $34,929.42 or 0.89888985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $851,544.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

