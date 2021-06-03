Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 29th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 340,543 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.23. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

