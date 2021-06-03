IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.61

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.61 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 1066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 in the last three months. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the first quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IES by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IES by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

