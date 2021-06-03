IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,941 shares of company stock valued at $211,596. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

