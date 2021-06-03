iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.92.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

