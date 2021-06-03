ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.