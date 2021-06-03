Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.79.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

