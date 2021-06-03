Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.78.

TSE:IMO opened at C$40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.30. The company has a market cap of C$30.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

