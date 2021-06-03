IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.