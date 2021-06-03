IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.