IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 37,194 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,194 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.61 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

