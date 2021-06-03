Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $19.45

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $19.93. Inhibrx shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 338 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Inhibrx by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 95,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Inhibrx by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.