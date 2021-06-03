Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 1,337 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Target makes up approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $227.85. 6,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,910. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.