Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $245,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of IP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,260. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

