Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $284,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Hubbell accounts for about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,767. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

