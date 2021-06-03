Innovative Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 1,877 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Eaton comprises approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,706 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.