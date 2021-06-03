Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83.

