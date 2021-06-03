Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Luc Bertrand acquired 14,300 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$41,427.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The firm has a market cap of C$249.14 million and a P/E ratio of 87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.87.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

