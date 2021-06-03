Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670.
Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Luc Bertrand acquired 14,300 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$41,427.10.
- On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.
Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The firm has a market cap of C$249.14 million and a P/E ratio of 87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
