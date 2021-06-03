Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
