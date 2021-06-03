Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells 14,999 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CYTK opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

