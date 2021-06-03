Insider Selling: DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC opened at GBX 6,108 ($79.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. DCC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,254.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,341.57 ($95.92).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

