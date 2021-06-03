Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,620 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,425 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

