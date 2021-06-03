Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.