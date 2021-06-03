Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 70,833 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $2,627,904.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50.

GoodRx stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.16.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $6,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

