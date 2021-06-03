Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Sells 1,059 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HUBB opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

