Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00.

Kirby stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 434,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 99.8% during the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

