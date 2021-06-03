Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LMND opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

