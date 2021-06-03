Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells 34,656 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MDT stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

