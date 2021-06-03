Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

