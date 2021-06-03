Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 24,336 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,285,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark A. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,202,613.19.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 2,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,488. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

