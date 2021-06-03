Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 3,064 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $213,576.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $165,596.40.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00.

WSFS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

